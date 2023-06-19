Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Muthoot Finance and Abbott India

Ruchit Jain’s insights on Muthoot Finance and Abbott India provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.

Ruchit Jain, an analyst at 5paisa.com, recently provided his insights on two prominent stocks in the Indian market during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Jain expressed positive sentiments regarding the future prospects of Muthoot Finance and Abbott India.

In terms of stock recommendations, Jain suggests considering Muthoot Finance from the NBFC (non-banking financial company) sector. The stock has shown a gradual increase in higher highs and higher lows, and its recent pullback movement has been accompanied by rising volumes, indicating a positive trend.