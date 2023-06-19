CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTop stock picks to keep on your radar: Muthoot Finance and Abbott India

Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Muthoot Finance and Abbott India

Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Muthoot Finance and Abbott India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Ekta Batra   | Mangalam Maloo  Jun 19, 2023 1:12:25 PM IST (Published)

Ruchit Jain’s insights on Muthoot Finance and Abbott India provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.

Ruchit Jain, an analyst at 5paisa.com, recently provided his insights on two prominent stocks in the Indian market during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Jain expressed positive sentiments regarding the future prospects of Muthoot Finance and Abbott India.

Live Tv

Loading...

In terms of stock recommendations, Jain suggests considering Muthoot Finance from the NBFC (non-banking financial company) sector. The stock has shown a gradual increase in higher highs and higher lows, and its recent pullback movement has been accompanied by rising volumes, indicating a positive trend.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X