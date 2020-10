The stock exchange BSE confirmed of a power failure in South Mumbai but added that the exchange is working normally. The exchange further added that complete back-up in place and doesn't expect any disruption in market activity.

'The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning,' it said. BSE has a disaster recovery center in Hyderabad.

NSE is also functioning normally, a spokesperson said.

Mumbai people complained of a total power blackout on Monday. People from south, central and north Mumbai took to Twitter to mention about the outage.