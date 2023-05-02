Multibagger stock: Varun Beverages shares hit new 52-week-high as board announces 1:2 stock split

Shares of Varun Beverages have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. The large-cap stock has delivered more than 195 percent in the last two years and nearly 600 percent return in the last five years. It is also up 100 percent in the past one year

Shares of large-cap FMCG Varun Beverages rose more than 1 percent in Tuesday's trade to hit fresh 52-week-high after the company's board announced to split its shares in the proportion of 1:2, which means for every share existing investors hold, they will get two additional shares.

"Sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company from l (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 2 (two) equity shares having face value of Rs 5 (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company through postal ballot," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The record date will be intimated in due time.

Stock split is usually done to increase the liquidity of the stock in the market. Investors who are holding the stock until the record date will receive the new shares in demat accounts and the stock price will be adjusted according to the split ratio.

Varun Beverages Q1 update

One of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo, Varun Beverages has also posted a 69 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit after tax at Rs 429 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 254 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company follows the January-December cycle to report its financial results.

Revenue from operations of Varun Beverages rose 37.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,952.5 crore in the March quarter from Rs 2,867.4 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company's total expenses came in at Rs 3,389 crore in the quarter under review, up 34.8 percent from Rs 2,514 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Varun Beverages have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. The large-cap stock has delivered more than 195 percent in the last two years and nearly 600 percent return in the last five years. It is also up 100 percent in the past one year.

The stock was trading 1.74 percent higher at Rs 1,468.95 apiece at around 12:27 pm. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,480 on May 2, 2023, and a 52-week low of Rs 675 on May 9, 2022.