Multibagger stock: Varun Beverages shares hit new 52-week-high as board announces 1:2 stock split

Shares of Varun Beverages have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. The large-cap stock has delivered more than 195 percent in the last two years and nearly 600 percent return in the last five years. It is also up 100 percent in the past one year

Shares of large-cap FMCG Varun Beverages rose more than 1 percent in Tuesday's trade to hit fresh 52-week-high after the company's board announced to split its shares in the proportion of 1:2, which means for every share existing investors hold, they will get two additional shares.

"Sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company from l (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 2 (two) equity shares having face value of Rs 5 (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company through postal ballot," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The record date will be intimated in due time.