Multibagger stock: This smallcap stock has given 196% return in a year. Do you own?

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes, which have given multibagger return to investors in the last one year period, were trading nearly 2 percent higher on Thursday. The stock of steel pipes and tubes manufacturer has almost tripled investors' wealth in the last one year period, rising 196 percent. So far this year, the stock has jumped 15 percent. At 12:30 pm, the script was at Rs 40.69 apiece, up 1.60 percent on the BSE.

The shares of the company have rallied about 13 percent in the last five sessions. In the last one-month period, it has gained up to 30 percent from its price at Rs 31.4 on May 2. The stock has also recovered about a whopping 205 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 13.32, hit on June 6, 2022. The company is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 1,902 crore.

Rama Steel Tubes shares have been rising higher recently, especially after its March 2023 quarter earnings. The company posted a 58 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.66 crore for the March 2023 quarter, as against a net profit at Rs 7.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, surged 59 percent on-year to Rs 399.24 crore for the reporting quarter.

The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) stands at Rs 22.47 crore in March 2023 quarter, up 40.7 percent from Rs. 15.97 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

For the entire fiscal 2022-23, Rama Steel Tubes' net profit remained almost flat to Rs 27.44 crore, as against Rs 27.32 crore in the last year. However, its revenue from operations rose 75 percent to Rs 1,336.75 crore during the quarter under review.

Last year in November, Rama Steel Tubes had declared a 4:1 bonus share issue at its board meeting. The company said that shares worth Rs 42.10 crore will be issued as part of the bonus share issue.

The company had fixed Friday, January 6, 2023, as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares.

The company is a professional manufacturer and just in time supplier of steel pipes in India. The company's clients include BSES Rajdhani Power, Gujarat Gas and UPCL among others.