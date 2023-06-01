English
Multibagger stock: This smallcap stock has given 196% return in a year. Do you own?

By Meghna Sen  Jun 1, 2023 1:35:08 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes have delivered multibagger returns to its investors as the stock has zoomed over 196 percent in the last one year period. The stock has also recovered 205 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 13.32, hit on June 6, 2022.

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes, which have given multibagger return to investors in the last one year period, were trading nearly 2 percent higher on Thursday. The stock of steel pipes and tubes manufacturer has almost tripled investors' wealth in the last one year period, rising 196 percent. So far this year, the stock has jumped 15 percent. At 12:30 pm, the script was at Rs 40.69 apiece, up 1.60 percent on the BSE.

The shares of the company have rallied about 13 percent in the last five sessions. In the last one-month period, it has gained up to 30 percent from its price at Rs 31.4 on May 2. The stock has also recovered about a whopping 205 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 13.32, hit on June 6, 2022. The company is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 1,902 crore.
