Shares of Universal Autofoundry, which have given multibagger returns to investors so far this year, hit 20 percent upper circuit for the second day in a row on Friday after big shark Ashish Kacholia picked up a 8.54 percent stake for Rs 16.7 crore. Kancholia bought 10.34 lakh shares in the company through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 161.59 per share, as per data available on BSE.
Himalaya Finance & Investment Company also bought 10.34 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 168.49 per share.
However, promoters and promoter group were the selling shareholders in the grey iron casting manufacturer. Urmila Gupta sold 1.17 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 193.4 per share, Payal Gupta offloaded 9.85 lakh shares at average price of Rs 160 per share, Kishan Lal Gupta 1.77 lakh shares at average price of Rs 193.4 per share, and Amit Gupta 7.71 lakh shares at average price of Rs 160 per share. They exited the company by selling their entire personal shareholdings.
The stock also scaled a new 52-week high of Rs 232 on BSE. In the last two trading sessions, shares of Universal Autofoundry have given a 44 percent return. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has delivered multibagger returns to its investors, rising 124 percent.
In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the counter stood at 83.1, indicating the stock is trading in the overbought zone. This implies that stock may show pullback, according to data from Trendlyne. MACD is at 3.9, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.
The counter has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility. Shares of Universal Autofoundry are trading above 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.
The Street on August 24 also cheered the company's June quarter results. It posted a 6.28 percent growth in net profit for the first quarter at Rs 3.55 crore. On a sequential basis, the profit was higher by 132 percent as against Rs 1.53 crore in the previous quarter. The company's revenue tumbled 5.91 percent at Rs 57 crore as against Rs 61.17 crore in the year-ago period.
