By Meghna Sen

JTL Industries' shares have rallied almost 2200 percent in the last three years from its Covid-19 lows of around Rs 16, while the stock has gained 73 percent in the last one year

Shares of JTL Industries, which have delivered multibagger returns to investors in the longer run, extended its gains on Friday (June 30) as the small-cap company will consider issuance of bonus shares and results in the upcoming board meeting scheduled for July 29, 2023. At 2:40 pm, the scrip was trading 0.63 percent higher at Rs 360.90 apiece on the BSE. Live TV Loading...

The stock rose 5 percent to Rs 365 apiece in Friday's trading session as against its last closing price of Rs 347.9. JTL Industries' shares have surged almost 2200 percent in the last three years from its Covid-19 lows of around Rs 16, while the stock has gained 73 percent in the last one year.