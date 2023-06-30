CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMultibagger small cap stock to consider bonus shares after rising 2200% in 3 years — do you own?

Multibagger small-cap stock to consider bonus shares after rising 2200% in 3 years — do you own?

Multibagger small-cap stock to consider bonus shares after rising 2200% in 3 years — do you own?
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 30, 2023 3:16:39 PM IST (Published)

JTL Industries' shares have rallied almost 2200 percent in the last three years from its Covid-19 lows of around Rs 16, while the stock has gained 73 percent in the last one year

Shares of JTL Industries, which have delivered multibagger returns to investors in the longer run, extended its gains on Friday (June 30) as the small-cap company will consider issuance of bonus shares and results in the upcoming board meeting scheduled for July 29, 2023. At 2:40 pm, the scrip was trading 0.63 percent higher at Rs 360.90 apiece on the BSE.

Live TV

Loading...

The stock rose 5 percent to Rs 365 apiece in Friday's trading session as against its last closing price of Rs 347.9. JTL Industries' shares have surged almost 2200 percent in the last three years from its Covid-19 lows of around Rs 16, while the stock has gained 73 percent in the last one year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X