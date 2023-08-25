Multibagger railway stock trading in overbought zone hits record high today. Buy or sell?

Shares of multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, in which ace investor Akash Bhanshali holds a stake, hit their all-time high in Friday's trade. The stock jumped 3.6 percent to scale a new 52-week high of Rs 827.95 on BSE. The stock has also rallied 21 percent in the last five trading sessions.

The stock of railway wagons maker, which has a market cap of Rs 10,421 crore, has delivered over 1,600 percent returns to investors in the last three years. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Titagarh Rail Systems stock three years ago would have turned into Rs 16 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 65 percent during the same period.

Titagarh Rail Systems shares have delivered positive returns during different time periods. The stock of the leading private wagon manufacturer in India has also delivered multibagger returns to investors so far this year. It has gained 258 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it has risen over 421.47 percent in the last one-year period.

Tech view

In terms of technicals, the stock is trading in the overbought zone, signaled by the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 80.3. A stock having a RSI above 70 mark is referred to as overbought. A significantly high value of RSI of a stock indicates that it might see correction soon.

MACD is at 34.9, which is above its center and signal line, this is a bullish indicator, Trendlyne data showed.

The average target price of the stock is Rs 785, which suggests a downside of 4 percent from the current market prices, according to data from Trendlyne. The consensus recommendation from analysts for the stock is a 'strong buy'.

As per market experts, most of the railway stocks are on the rise after the Union Cabinet approved expansion projects worth around Rs 32,000 crore.

“Titagarh Rail Systems, a leader in the wagon manufacturing space, now is also among India's few integrated manufacturers of passenger rail systems, the brokerage firm said. The company has created a manufacturing setup which is difficult to replicate and has the capacity to grow its turnover to over Rs 9,000-10,000 crore over the next five years,” according to a report by Antique Stock Broking.

“We expect TRSL (Titagarh Rail Systems) to post earnings CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 53 percent over FY23-26, and generate an average RoE (Return on Equity) of over 25 percent,” the brokerage said.

Earlier in June, Titagarh Rail Systems bagged Rs 857 crore worth of orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for designing, manufacturing, supplying, testing, commissioning and training of 72 Standard Gauge Cars for Surat Metro Rail Phase-I Project I.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 61.77 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal. It had recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.46 lakh in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. The consolidated total income in the April-June period more than doubled to Rs 914.64 crore, over Rs 440.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Akash Bhanshali holds a 1.02 percent stake in the company as of July 2023. As per the latest shareholding pattern available with the exchanges, 44.97 percent of the company's shareholding is with the promoters & promoters group, and 55.03 percent with the public.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.