Multibagger penny stock: Suzlon Energy shares rise 15%, take 3-day gains to 29% — here's why

By Meghna Sen

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy Ltd surged as much as 18 percent in Wednesday's trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 14.50 apiece, taking the three-day gains to 29 percent. Suzlon Energy shares have been in an uptrend for three days in a row amid optimism over improvement in its balance sheet and industry tailwinds.

The stock was trading 18.44 percent higher at Rs 14.45 apiece on NSE during late noon deals. It has surged 69 percent in the last one month, while the stock has risen 95 percent in the past one year. In terms of technicals, Suzlon Energy 's day relative strength index RSI (14) is at 77.9. The RSI above 70 is considered overbought, according to data from Trendlyne. Moving average convergence or divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 0.6, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.