This Murugappa Group stock rallied 1000% in 3 years; hits record high amid robust growth

Investors who held the stock of Tube Investments of India for a long term saw significant gains, as it generated a return of almost 1,345 percent over the past five years, rallying from Rs 223.20 apiece to Rs 3,226.35

Shares of multibagger Tube Investments of India (TII), part of Murugappa Group, hit their all-time high in the current trading session after the management shared an update on the company's core businesses and TI-2 strategy. At 12:42 pm, the scrip was trading 1.71 percent higher at Rs 3,225.75 apiece on the NSE. TII shares gained 2 percent to hit a record high of Rs 3234.6 apiece in Thursday's trade.

