This Murugappa Group stock rallied 1000% in 3 years; hits record high amid robust growth

By Meghna Sen

Investors who held the stock of Tube Investments of India for a long term saw significant gains, as it generated a return of almost 1,345 percent over the past five years, rallying from Rs 223.20 apiece to Rs 3,226.35

Shares of multibagger Tube Investments of India (TII), part of Murugappa Group, hit their all-time high in the current trading session after the management shared an update on the company's core businesses and TI-2 strategy. At 12:42 pm, the scrip was trading 1.71 percent higher at Rs 3,225.75 apiece on the NSE. TII shares gained 2 percent to hit a record high of Rs 3234.6 apiece in Thursday's trade.

The multibagger stock , which was at Rs 274.75 on April 3, 2020 rallied more than 1,000 percent to Rs 3,226 on the NSE today (June 22, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of this multibagger three years ago would have turned into Rs 10 crore today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 130 percent during the period.