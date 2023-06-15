Multibagger IT stock locked in upper circuit post Sumeet Nagar stake buy — do you own Aurionpro that rose 190% this year?

Over the past few years, the shares of Aurionpro Solutions have experienced a remarkable rally. The smallcap stock has gained 239 percent in the last one year and has risen 193 percent so far in 2023

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions, Ltd which have given multibagger returns to investors so far this year, were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in Thursday's trade after ace investor Sumeet Nagar's Malabar India Fund bought 263,237 shares or a 1.15 stake in the IT services company. At 12.46 pm, the scrip was stuck in a 5 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 1,001.20 apiece, the stock's highest level seen in 52 weeks.

Additionally, the tech company said that it has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 percent from 2005 to 2023 during its investor and analyst day presentation on June 14. The company also said that its revenue rose from Rs 100 million in 2005 to Rs 6,590 million in 2023, thereby building foundation for a decade of high growth.

Over the past few years, the shares of the company have experienced a remarkable rally. The smallcap stock opened 5 percent higher at Rs 1,001.20 per share in trade today against the previous close of Rs 953.55 on NSE. The multibagger stock has gained 239 percent in the last one year and has risen 193 percent so far in 2023. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2390 crore on BSE.

Technically, the relative strength index (RSI) of the counter stands at 85, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 93, indicating the stock is 'strongly overbought'. Aurionpro Solutions shares have a one year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Growth outlook

During the investor presentation, Aurionpro Solutions mentioned its long-term goals, which led to a positive sentiment around the counter today. The tech firm is aiming for a revenue growth rate at 25 percent-30 percent per annum and a PAT margin of more than 15 percent in the long term, the company said.

Aurionpro Solutions is also eying 75 percent of in-year growth from the existing base. The firm aims to keep its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin above 20 percent in the future and spend consistently on R&D at 7-8 percent. It also intends to maintain return on capital employed (ROCE) over 25 percent in the long term.

For the March quarter, seven promoters held 33 percent stake and 13,099 public shareholders owned 67 percent in the company. Of these, 12,234 public shareholders held 37.24 lakh shares or 16.34 percent stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 54 shareholders with 17.14 percent stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the March 2023 quarter.

Malabar India Fund picks 1.15% stake

Malabar India Fund bought a 1.15 percent stake in the tech firm at an average price of Rs 880.23 per share via bulk deals on Wednesday (June 14). However, foreign portfolio investor Indus Valley Holdings Pte Ltd offloaded 2 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 881.38 per share.

Indusvaley Holdings Pte held a 2.61 percent stake or 5.95 lakh shares in the company, according to the March shareholding data.

The stock had gained traction earlier on May 5 as well after its subsidiary, Aurionpro Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd., received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Act, 2007.

Furthermore, the counter's upward momentum has also been fueled by its impressive performance in the quarter ended March, which was released in mid-May. It reported a stellar 37 percent surge in revenues to Rs 193 crore as compared to Rs 140.6 crore in Q4FY22.

The EBITDA reached Rs 40 crore, reflecting an increase of 33 percent on-year and 9 percent quarter-on-quarter. Additionally, the EBITDA margin for the March quarter came in at 21 percent, indicating a healthy operational performance.

Also, the firm's PAT or profit after tax for the quarter under review stood at Rs 27 crore, recording a growth of 23 percent on-year and 2 percent quarter-on-quarter. Overall, the tech company ended FY23 with a net profit of Rs 101 crore, a surge of 34 percent over FY22's net profit of Rs 76 crore.