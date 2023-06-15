Multibagger IT stock locked in upper circuit post Sumeet Nagar stake buy — do you own Aurionpro that rose 190% this year?

CNBC TV18
homemarket NewsMultibagger IT stock locked in upper circuit post Sumeet Nagar stake buy — do you own Aurionpro that rose 190% this year?

By Meghna Sen  Jun 15, 2023 2:00:06 PM IST (Updated)

Over the past few years, the shares of Aurionpro Solutions have experienced a remarkable rally. The smallcap stock has gained 239 percent in the last one year and has risen 193 percent so far in 2023

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions, Ltd which have given multibagger returns to investors so far this year, were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in Thursday's trade after ace investor Sumeet Nagar's Malabar India Fund bought 263,237 shares or a 1.15 stake in the IT services company. At 12.46 pm, the scrip was stuck in a 5 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 1,001.20 apiece, the stock's highest level seen in 52 weeks.

Additionally, the tech company said that it has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 percent from 2005 to 2023 during its investor and analyst day presentation on June 14. The company also said that its revenue rose from Rs 100 million in 2005 to Rs 6,590 million in 2023, thereby building foundation for a decade of high growth.
Over the past few years, the shares of the company have experienced a remarkable rally. The smallcap stock opened 5 percent higher at Rs 1,001.20 per share in trade today against the previous close of Rs 953.55 on NSE. The multibagger stock has gained 239 percent in the last one year and has risen 193 percent so far in 2023. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2390 crore on BSE.
