Investors wealthier by Rs 2 lakh crore on Diwali as Dalal Street enters Samvat 2079

By Sandeep Singh

The Sensex and the Nifty50 held on to much of their intraday gains after rising more than one percent in a special one-hour Muhurat trading session to mark the occasion of Diwali.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a special Muhurat trading session almost one percent higher on Monday, October 24 to mark the occasion of Diwali 2022. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, IT, auto and metal shares being the biggest contributors.

The Sensex jumped 687.1 points or 1.2 percent to touch 59,994.3 at the strongest level of the session before settling at 59,831.7. The Nifty climbed to as high as 17,777.6, up 201.3 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close.

Investors grew richer by Rs 2.1 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 276.5 lakh crore, from Rs 274.4 lakh crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Barring the Nifty FMCG, which edged 0.1 percent lower, all of the sectoral indices on NSE finished the day in the green.

Overall market breadth was sharply in favour of the bulls, as 2,662 stocks rose and 744 fell on BSE.

