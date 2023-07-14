Mufti brand jeans owner files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

Dam Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar. The equity shares of Credo Brands Marketing are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, the owner of Mufti jeans, has filed draft papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue will be an entirely offer for sale (OFS), with up to 19.63 million shares being sold by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises of up to 4.14 million shares by Kamal Khushlani, up to 4.28 million shares by Poonam Khushlani, up to 2.03 million shares by Concept Communications Ltd, up to 5.03 million shares by Bela Properties Pvt Ltd, up to 1.97 million shares each by Jay Milan Mehta and Sagar Milan lMehta and upto 0.11 million shares by Andrew Khushlani.

Financials

Credo Brands posted a revenue of Rs 498.18 crore for financial year 2022-23, compared to Rs 341.17 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year came in at Rs 77.51 crore as against Rs 35.74 crore last year. EBITDA margin was at 32.89 percent from 27.87 percent. Net debt for the period stood at Rs 183.78 crore versus Rs 103.59 crore a year ago.

The firm is one of the leading domestic brands in the mid-premium and premium segments of the men's casual wear market in India, holding a significant market share.

As of May 31 this year, the company has established a widespread presence across India with a total of 1,773 touchpoints. These touchpoints include 379 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), 89 Large Format Stores (LFSs), and 1,305 Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs).

The company's reach extends from major metropolitan areas to Tier-3 cities, ensuring a broad customer base across various locations.

