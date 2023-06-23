MSCI maintains status quo, South Korea to remain as emerging market classification

South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may have seen net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India.
MSCI has not included South Korea on its watchlist for potential reclassification from an Emerging Market to a Developed Market. As per the announcement, MSCI needs to monitor the implementation of policy reforms further in South Korea, resulting in the country remaining within the Emerging Market classification.
An inclusion for South Korea in the Developed Market classification would have been positive for India, CNBC-TV18 had learnt on Thursday. In case it was put on the watch list, its timeline to enter the Developed Market index would have been 18-24 months.
The global index provider has mentioned three things to take place for any reclassification to occur, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research:
While the first step was announced by the Korean authorities earlier this year with the exception of restriction on use of exchange data, the implementation step will be initiated by the later part of 2023.
The final step can be completed only once investors have had sufficient time to evaluate the efficacy of the changes. MSCI further said that in case the reforms are implemented later this year, South Korea could be added to the watchlist in June 2024, with the earliest inclusion in the Developed Market index in November 2025 or June 2026.
South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may have seen net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India.
Brokerage firm Nomura estimated close to $26 billion of inflows into India and includes both active and passive funds, out of which $20.1 billion may have been active and the others as passive fund flows.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read