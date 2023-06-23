MSCI maintains status quo, South Korea to remain as emerging market classification

South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may have seen net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India.

MSCI has not included South Korea on its watchlist for potential reclassification from an Emerging Market to a Developed Market. As per the announcement, MSCI needs to monitor the implementation of policy reforms further in South Korea, resulting in the country remaining within the Emerging Market classification.

An inclusion for South Korea in the Developed Market classification would have been positive for India, CNBC-TV18 had learnt on Thursday. In case it was put on the watch list, its timeline to enter the Developed Market index would have been 18-24 months.

The global index provider has mentioned three things to take place for any reclassification to occur, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research: