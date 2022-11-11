Homemarket news

These six companies are now part of the MSCI India Standard Index

The adjustments will take effect on November 30.

ABB India, Bajaj Holdings, Indian Hotels, Tube Investments, TVS Motor, and Varun Beverages will now be part of the MSCI India Standard Index, as per the MSCI semi-annual review.
MSCI has not excluded any stock from the India Standard Index, contrary to street expectations that the index may exclude stocks like Indraprastha Gas and Biocon, post their recent underperformance.
Based on the changes, the inclusions are likely to receive inflows between $100 million to $200 million. Indian Hotels will also be in focus as the stock reacts to its quarterly earnings.
Adjustments to the same will take place on November 30 this year.
Additionally, MSCI has also made 44 additions to the MSCI India Smallcap Index. Here are 10 prominent names from that list:
  • BLS International
  • Barbeque Nation
  • JK Tyre
  • Latent View Analytics
  • Power Finance Corporation
  • Reliance Infrastructure
  • RITES
  • Tata Coffee
  • Tatva Chintan Pharma
  • West Coast Paper Mills
    • There are also multiple deletions from the list, six of them move to the MSCI Standard Index while some other prominent emissions include:
    • AU Small Finance Bank
    • Canara Bank
    • CG Power
    • Gujarat Fluoro
    • Lloyds Metals
    • Polycab India
    • SpiceJet
    • Tata Elxsi
    • Trent
