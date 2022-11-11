These six companies are now part of the MSCI India Standard Index

By Vivek Iyer

The adjustments will take effect on November 30.

ABB India, Bajaj Holdings, Indian Hotels, Tube Investments, TVS Motor, and Varun Beverages will now be part of the MSCI India Standard Index, as per the MSCI semi-annual review.

MSCI has not excluded any stock from the India Standard Index, contrary to street expectations that the index may exclude stocks like Indraprastha Gas and Biocon, post their recent underperformance.

Based on the changes, the inclusions are likely to receive inflows between $100 million to $200 million. Indian Hotels will also be in focus as the stock reacts to its quarterly earnings.

Adjustments to the same will take place on November 30 this year.

Additionally, MSCI has also made 44 additions to the MSCI India Smallcap Index. Here are 10 prominent names from that list:

BLS International

Barbeque Nation

JK Tyre

Latent View Analytics

Power Finance Corporation

Reliance Infrastructure

RITES

Tata Coffee

Tatva Chintan Pharma

West Coast Paper Mills

There are also multiple deletions from the list, six of them move to the MSCI Standard Index while some other prominent emissions include:

AU Small Finance Bank

Canara Bank

CG Power

Gujarat Fluoro

Lloyds Metals

Polycab India

SpiceJet

Tata Elxsi