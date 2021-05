MSCI Index will announce the results of its semi-annual index review on Tuesday night. In terms of key expectations, according to a Morgan Stanley note, one stock that is likely to get added to the MSCI is Adani Enterprises.

If Adani Enterprises gets added, Morgan Stanley expects an inflow of $280 million.

In terms of other high probability stocks that can get added to the MSCI Index are Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, SBI Cards, and Cholamandalam Finance.

The report also states that, in terms of lower probability or medium probability, Morgan Stanley expects stocks like Voltas, SRF, and JSPL to get added.

The only stock which Morgan Stanley expects will be excluded from the India Standard Index is REC.