India's third largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank will likely witness a potential weight change from 1.38 percent to 2.68 percent in the MSCI Global Standard Index, resulting in inflows of $800 million, according to a research note by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The reshuffling exercise is scheduled for Wednesday (May 31).

Ahead of the reshuffling exercise, the stock was trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 1,969.85 on NSE in Wednesday's trade. KMB shares gained 3 percent in the last week, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,997 on November 18, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,630 on June 30, 2022.

The lender's weight on the MSCI index is expected to double in the May 2023 review today due to a decline in foreign holdings in the March quarter. Ownership of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in the lender has declined from 40.90 percent in the December quarter last year to 39.42 percent in the March 2023 quarter.

As part of the rejig, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Indus Towers will be removed from the MSCI Global Standard Index, while Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings will be included.

In terms of weight adjustments, as many as 16 stocks are expected to see an increase, while 21 stocks will experience a reduction within the MSCI index.

According to Nuvama, MSCI will exceptionally analyse the price evolution for these two securities after the close of May 31, 2023.

i) If Adani Total Gas or Adani Transmission trades at the lower price limit for at least 5 minutes cumulatively during today, MSCI will delete these securities at the lowest system price as of the close of May 31, 2023.

ii) Otherwise, MSCI will use the official closing prices, as per the MSCI Index Calculation methodology.

MSCI will make an announcement confirming the price used for deleting Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission after the close of May 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Transmission tumbled 3 percent, while Adani Total Gas stock price was down 3.4 percent on Wednesday. Additionally, Indus Towers plunged 2.3 percent, touching an intraday low of Rs 153.10. Max Healthcare Institute, which was added to the index saw its share price fall 1.2 percent, making an intraday low of Rs 528.70. Also, Sona BLW Precision Forgings fell 5.6 percent to Rs 503 per share, despite its addition to the MSCI Index. Hindustan Aeronautics rose 1.2 percent in trade today.

The quarterly MSCI rejig will bring in passive inflows of $500 million. Max Healthcare Institute will bring inflows of $312 million, Hindustan Aeronautics will see $196 million in inflows while Sona BLW Precision will bring in $171 million. Alternatively, as a result of their departure from the index, Adani Total Gas will see $167 million in outflows and Adani Transmission is expected to have outflows of $189 million, Nuvama said.