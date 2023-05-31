English
    Kotak Bank shares trade in a range ahead of MSCI rejig, inflows worth $800 million likely
    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 31, 2023 12:29:53 PM IST (Updated)

    As part of the MSCI rejig, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Indus Towers will also be removed from the MSCI index, while Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings will be included

    India's third largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank will likely witness a potential weight change from 1.38 percent to 2.68 percent in the MSCI Global Standard Index, resulting in inflows of $800 million, according to a research note by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The reshuffling exercise is scheduled for Wednesday (May 31).

    Ahead of the reshuffling exercise, the stock was trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 1,969.85 on NSE in Wednesday's trade. KMB shares gained 3 percent in the last week, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,997 on November 18, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,630 on June 30, 2022.
