MSCI rebalancing will be effective from today. The net inflow for India is expected to be $650-680 million.

Among largecap stocks, three Adani stocks are getting added – Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Transmission while BEL, Cholamandalam Finance and SBI Cards are the other stocks to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment is being shifted from largecap stocks to smallcap stocks.

In terms of smallcap indices, 36 stocks are getting added. The key to watch would be BEML, Canara Bank, IRCTC, Sun TV and Zee Entertainment.