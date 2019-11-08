MSCI November rejig: SBI Life, DLF, HDFC AMC added; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing exits

Global index provider MSCI announced changes to the MSCI India index, a key benchmark for India-focused overseas funds. Effective November 26, MSCI has added eight stocks and deleted four from its Global Standard Index.

The additions included Berger Paints, Colgate, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life, and Siemens. Meanwhile, the deletions from their global index include Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, Vodafone Idea, and Yes Bank.

Meanwhile, SBI Life is amongst its largest additions to its emerging markets index. It has also reduced the weightage of Reliance Industries in the Asia ex-Japan IMI Index by 0.04 percent.

A total of 78 stocks have witnessed changes in the latest rejig. In their India Domestic Index, MSCI has added 8 stocks while removed 6, while they have added 13 and deleted 21 stocks from the MSCI Global small Cap Index.

MSCI India Index additions include Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential IGL, Info Edge, SBI Life, Siemens India.

MSCI India Index deletions include BHEL, Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, L&T Finance Vodafone Idea, and Yes Bank.

Small Cap additions include Brigade Ent, Deepak Nitrite, Galaxy Surfactants Glenmark Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Metropolis, Navin Fluorine, Orient Electric, Polycab, Spandana Sphoorty, Sterling & Wilson, Vodafone Idea, and YES BANK

Small Cap deletions include Arvind, Care Rtgs, CG Power, Cox & Kings, DHFL, Gayatri Projects, GFL, IFCI, IIFL Sec, Info Edge, Jagran Prakashan, Jain Irri, Magma Finance, Muthoot Finance, PC Jeweller, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Sharda Crop, Suzlon, Time Technoplast, and Whirlpool.