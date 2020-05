Global index provider MSCI announced changes to the MSCI India index, a key benchmark for India-focused overseas funds. Effective June 1, MSCI has added six stocks and deleted five from its Global Standard Index

The additions included Biocon, Indraprastha Gas, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Consumer, and Torrent Pharma. Meanwhile, the deletions from their global index include Ashok Leyland, M&M Financial Services, Shriram Transport, and Tata Power.

Meanwhile, while they have added 13 and deleted over 50 stocks from the MSCI Global small Cap Index.

Small Cap additions include Amber Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, Emami, Future Retail, GMM PFaudler, Indiamart, M&M Financial, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nippon Life, NLC India, Relaxo Footwears, and Tata Power.