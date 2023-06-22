homemarket NewsMSCI Market Classification Review: Will India see huge foreign inflows?

MSCI Market Classification Review: Will India see huge foreign inflows?

1 Min Read

By Vivek Iyer  Jun 22, 2023 6:49:35 PM IST (Published)

There’s a likelihood that South Korea may be put in watchlist for recategorisation into a developed market from an emerging market category. South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may see net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India.

The MSCI is expected to announce its 2023 Annual Market Classification Review results tonight and a positive outcome may see India benefit from significant foreign fund inflows as well.

CNBC-TV18 learns that there’s a likelihood that South Korea may be put in watchlist for recategorisation into a developed market from an emerging market category.
In case South Korea is put on MSCI’s watchlist, the tentative timeline for South Korea to enter MSCI’s developed market index will be over a span of one and a half to two years.
South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may see net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India.
Also Read: How will indices like MSCI, FTSE treat Shriram Finance post Piramal block deal
Nomura estimates close to $26 billion of inflows into India and includes both active and passive funds.
According to Nomura, active fund inflow may be at $20.1 billion and passive fund inflow might be at $6 billion.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MSCIMSCI Emerging Market Index

Recommended Articles

View All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap

Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap

Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO

Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks

Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read

World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content

Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read