    2 Adani Group stocks to exit MSCI Global index on May 31, HAL to be included
    By Meghna Sen  May 29, 2023 6:28:41 PM IST (Updated)

    Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas stocks will be excluded from the MSCI Global Standard Index, potentially dealing a blow to their shares that are trying to recover from the rout triggered by the US-based Hindenberg report earlier this year

    As a part of MSCI's quarterly comprehensive index review, two Adani Group companies — Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas — will be excluded from the Global Standard Index at the close of trading on Wednesday (May 31). The exclusion follows changes in MSCI's calculation on the amount of shares considered freely tradable in the public market for the two firms.

    The exit of two Adani units from the MSCI Global Standard Index will likely trigger outflows of $189 million in the case of Adani Transmission and $167 million in the case of Adani Total Gas, suggested domestic brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities.
    ALSO READ: Adani Transmission shares dip 3% ahead of Q4 results today. What should investors do?
    Nuvama expects India to see a net passive inflows of $500 million due to MSCI changes. Adani Transmission is expected to see $189 million in outflows. Adani Total Gas, on the other hand, is seen $167 million outflow. In total, the two stocks are expected to see $356 million in outflows.
