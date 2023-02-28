MSCI Indices adjustments to take place today - Details on flows impact here

The MSCI India Small Cap Index will see addition of 24 stocks while five stocks will be removed from the index.

MSCI India Standard Index after its review decided to add Bank of Baroda & CG Power whereas Biocon will be removed.

As per analysts, Bank of Baroda is likely to witness inflows of $135 million whereas CG Power see inflows of $150 million. Biocon, on the other hand, is expected to see outflows of $78 million.

Replicability issues stem from the fact that if stocks are locked in a circuit, they could not be sold.

Additionally, the MSCI India Small Cap Index will see addition of 24 stocks while five stocks will be removed from the index.

Additions To MSCI Small Cap Index Archean Chemicals Escorts Kubota J&K Bank Sarda Energy Biocon GR Infra JBM Auto South Indian Bank Campus Activewear Global Health Jindal Saw Spandana Spoorthy DCB Bank HG Infra Karnataka Bank Techno Electric Delhivery Indoco Remedies RailTel RateGain Equitas Holdings Ion Exchange RK Forgings Share India

Deletions from the Small Cap Index are - CarTrade Tech, Johnson Controls, SeQuent Scientific, Shilpa Medicare, Shriram Finance.