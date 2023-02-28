MSCI Indices adjustments to take place today - Details on flows impact here

homemarket NewsMSCI Indices adjustments to take place today Details on flows impact here

By Vivek Iyer  Feb 28, 2023 10:35:55 AM IST (Published)

The MSCI India Small Cap Index will see addition of 24 stocks while five stocks will be removed from the index.

MSCI India Standard Index after its review decided to add Bank of Baroda & CG Power whereas Biocon will be removed.

As per analysts, Bank of Baroda is likely to witness inflows of $135 million whereas CG Power see inflows of $150 million. Biocon, on the other hand, is expected to see outflows of $78 million.
Within the Adani Group companies, Adani Enterprises is likely to see outflows of $185 million due to reduction in weightage. However, MSCI has deferred the weightage reduction in Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to its next review in May, citing potential replicability issues.
Replicability issues stem from the fact that if stocks are locked in a circuit, they could not be sold.
Additionally, the MSCI India Small Cap Index will see addition of 24 stocks while five stocks will be removed from the index.
Additions To MSCI Small Cap Index
Archean ChemicalsEscorts KubotaJ&K BankSarda Energy
BioconGR InfraJBM AutoSouth Indian Bank
Campus ActivewearGlobal HealthJindal SawSpandana Spoorthy
DCB BankHG InfraKarnataka BankTechno Electric
DelhiveryIndoco RemediesRailTelRateGain
Equitas HoldingsIon ExchangeRK ForgingsShare India
Deletions from the Small Cap Index are - CarTrade Tech, Johnson Controls, SeQuent Scientific, Shilpa Medicare, Shriram Finance.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
