MSCI Indices adjustments to take place today - Details on flows impact here

The MSCI India Small Cap Index will see addition of 24 stocks while five stocks will be removed from the index.
MSCI India Standard Index after its review decided to add Bank of Baroda & CG Power whereas Biocon will be removed.
As per analysts, Bank of Baroda is likely to witness inflows of $135 million whereas CG Power see inflows of $150 million. Biocon, on the other hand, is expected to see outflows of $78 million.
Within the Adani Group companies, Adani Enterprises is likely to see outflows of $185 million due to reduction in weightage. However, MSCI has deferred the weightage reduction in Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to its next review in May, citing potential replicability issues.
Replicability issues stem from the fact that if stocks are locked in a circuit, they could not be sold.
|Additions To MSCI Small Cap Index
|Archean Chemicals
|Escorts Kubota
|J&K Bank
|Sarda Energy
|Biocon
|GR Infra
|JBM Auto
|South Indian Bank
|Campus Activewear
|Global Health
|Jindal Saw
|Spandana Spoorthy
|DCB Bank
|HG Infra
|Karnataka Bank
|Techno Electric
|Delhivery
|Indoco Remedies
|RailTel
|RateGain
|Equitas Holdings
|Ion Exchange
|RK Forgings
|Share India
Deletions from the Small Cap Index are - CarTrade Tech, Johnson Controls, SeQuent Scientific, Shilpa Medicare, Shriram Finance.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
