MSCI Index rebalancing expected to bring in over $1.3 billion of inflows, says Morgan Stanley

The MSCI Index rebalancing will be announced on the morning of Friday, May 12, and all changes will be effective from May 31, 2023.

According to Morgan Stanley, the changes cumulatively could result in over $1.3 billion of inflows. Out of this inflow, $745 million is due to the likely weight increase for Kotak Mahindra Bank, which is considered a major positive for the private sector lender.

The rebalancing will also have an impact on several other Indian companies. According to Morgan Stanley, there are four Indian companies that are likely to be included in the MSCI Index, which could lead to significant inflows for these companies.

It is important to note that the rebalancing could also result in potential weight increases or decreases for some companies. For instance, Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to experience a weight increase, which could lead to a significant inflow of $745 million.

Similarly, Interglobe Aviation and Samvardhana Motherson are likely to experience weight increases, which could result in inflows of $28 million and $18 million, respectively.

On the other hand, some Indian companies like Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas are likely to face outflows of $124 million and $82 million respectively due to the rebalancing.

