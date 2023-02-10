MSCI Global Index | Adani Group's weightage reduced, Bank of Baroda gets inducted

Adani Group, one of India's leading conglomerates, has eight entities that are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. However, not all companies under the Adani Group umbrella are part of this index. Adani Wilmar and NDTV are two such entities that are not included in the MSCI index.

MSCI Global Standard Index after the quarterly review has retained Adani Group shares. One of India's leading conglomerates, Adani Group has eight entities that are part of the MSCI Index. However, the weightage of four has been reduced out of eight listed stocks.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total and ACC are the four shares of the Adani group whose weightage has been reduced by the MSCI Index. MSCI said on Wednesday that it was reviewing the shares belonging to the group which are independently tradable in the public market.

The shares of Adani Group faced tremendous pressure after US short-seller Hindenburg's report. The report claimed the group to be involved in stock manipulation and creating shell companies.

Moreover, as per the MSCI Index review, the Bank of Baroda will be added to the Global Standard Index. Two stocks of Bank of Baroda have been added to the index while one has been removed.

Meanwhile, CG Power, and Shriram Finance were added whereas Biocon has been removed from the India Index and added to the Small Cap Index.