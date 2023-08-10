Top inclusion candidates for MSCI August review: Cummins India leads with $193 million inflow

According to insights from IIFL Alternative Research, a list of stocks projected to join the ranks of the MSCI global standard index has emerged. Cummins India appears to be a strong contender this time, with an estimated influx of $193 million.

MSCI will release its August index review on August 11. Quant analysts have already started making their predictions on the components and stocks that will make entry into the index and the ones that will make their exit.

Astral, boasting a projected inflow of $164 million, also stands out. Notably, HDFC AMC is expected to enter the index with a considerable investment of over $150 million following a recent block deal.

Power Finance Corporation is anticipated to secure a spot as well, carrying an estimated flow of $192 million. The names of Ashok Leyland and IDFC First Bank are also in the mix for inclusion, contributing to the evolving index composition.

A particularly interesting candidate under scrutiny is Polycab. The situation surrounding Polycab's inclusion is nuanced, as analysts have marked the July 18 closing price as a pivotal cutoff. Should this criterion be adopted, Polycab's inclusion becomes a distinct possibility.

Conversely, the review also sheds light on potential exclusions. ACC appears poised to exit the index, with an estimated outflow of $90 million anticipated. Additionally, IFL projects Jubilant FoodWorks to make its exit from the index, potentially triggering significant selling pressure. An estimated $133 million outflow is expected in this scenario.