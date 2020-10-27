Market
MSCI announces changes in foreign ownership limits: India index may see passive inflow of $2.5 billion
Updated : October 27, 2020 01:06 PM IST
MSCI has announced that it is going to consider changes in the foreign ownership limits in the MSCI global indices for Indian stocks.
MSCI will implement the changes along with the November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review.
The change is expected to rope in billions of dollars in active and passive flows for domestic stocks where the FOL will increase.