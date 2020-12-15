Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Mrs Bectors Food IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Updated : December 15, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Most brokerages advise subscribing to the issue for listing gains given its attractive valuations as compared to peers.
Strong financials and growth prospects will also help the firm in the near term, analysts added.
The public issue has a price band of Rs 286-288 per share and will close on December 17.
