MRPL shares close 5% higher on reporting Rs 1,913 crore profit in March quarter

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 9:15:07 PM IST (Updated)

The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter declined 4.4 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 25,400.9 crore compared to Rs 26,557.5 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) closed with a 5 percent gain on Friday amid positive sentiment from the investors to the company’s strong growth in quarterly earnings for the quarter ending March 2023.

MRPL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,913.4 crore quarter-on-quarter for the March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 195 crore in the previous quarter. However, its net profit declined 36.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in the March quarter from Rs 3,008.4 crore posted in the same period a year ago.


The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter declined 4.4 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 25,400.9 crore compared to Rs 26,557.5 crore in the December quarter.

Also Read: Bajaj Allianz Life declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 crore in FY23

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA jumped sharply by 1,114.4 percent to Rs 3,490.2 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 287.4 crore in the previous quarter.

The EBITDA margin of the company improved significantly in Q4FY23 to 13.7 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous December 2022 quarter.

Further, the company’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs 2,955.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, up 27.2 percent from Rs 2,323.2 crore in the same quarter last year. In the December quarter, profit before tax stood negative at Rs 295.48 crore.

Also Read: Reliance said to target Jio financial listing as soon as October this year

Shares of MRPL closed at Rs 64.21 apiece, up 5.33 percent, on BSE on Friday.

First Published: Apr 28, 2023 8:55 PM IST
