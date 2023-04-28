MRPL shares close 5% higher on reporting Rs 1,913 crore profit in March quarter

The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter declined 4.4 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 25,400.9 crore compared to Rs 26,557.5 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) closed with a 5 percent gain on Friday amid positive sentiment from the investors to the company’s strong growth in quarterly earnings for the quarter ending March 2023.

MRPL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,913.4 crore quarter-on-quarter for the March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 195 crore in the previous quarter. However, its net profit declined 36.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in the March quarter from Rs 3,008.4 crore posted in the same period a year ago.