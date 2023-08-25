Analysts recommend buy calls on Mphasis, Indian Hotels, BHEL, PVR and Colgate

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President at Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan of Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Mphasis. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,420 for an upside target of Rs 2,550. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 402 for an upside target Rs 423. The stock is up more than 2 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) with a stop loss of Rs 656 for a downside target of Rs 630. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

Syngene is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 775 and a stop loss of Rs 807. The stock has gained more than 1 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 104.50 for an upside target of Rs 115. Shares have gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

PVR INOX is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,680 for a target of Rs 1,800. The stock has gained more than 17 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Colgate Palmolive. The stock was down more than 5 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a sell recommendation on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 2,720 and for targets of Rs 2,640-2,650. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.