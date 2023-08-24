Expert stock recommendations for today's trading: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance

In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead requires insightful guidance and informed decision-making. Renowned financial expert Vishal Malkan, known for his astute analyses on malkansview.com, offers his stock recommendations for today's trading ideas: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Vishal Malkan's first recommendation for today's trading is Mphasis, a company that has recently demonstrated an impressive feat by crossing the crucial threshold of Rs 2,400 after an extended period of consolidation. What makes this stock even more intriguing is the robust momentum it is currently exhibiting in terms of trading volumes.

Malkan suggests a strategic buying approach for Mphasis. To mitigate risks, he recommends setting a stop loss at Rs 2,390. On the upside, the target price set by Malkan for Mphasis is Rs 2,500. This target is projected to be achieved within the next couple of trading sessions.

Over the last month, the stock has exhibited remarkable growth, clocking in a gain of over 7 percent.

The second recommendation put forth by Vishal Malkan focuses on Indiabulls Housing Finance, a company that is currently showing promising signs in the market. This stock's performance is closely tied to the critical price level of Rs 155. Sustaining above this level, especially with substantial trading volumes, is regarded as a strong buy signal.

Malkan's recommended approach involves initiating a buy position for Indiabulls Housing Finance, with a strategically placed stop loss at Rs 152. As for the potential gains, Malkan envisions two target prices: Rs 165 and Rs 170. These targets are expected to materialise within the next few trading sessions.

Over the past month, the stock has showcased an impressive growth rate of more than 30 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.