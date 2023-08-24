CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsExpert stock recommendations for today's trading: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance

Expert stock recommendations for today's trading: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance

Vishal Malkan, a technical analyst renowned for his insights on malkansview.com, has identified two standout stock selections for the current day: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 24, 2023 11:50:53 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Expert stock recommendations for today's trading: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance
In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead requires insightful guidance and informed decision-making. Renowned financial expert Vishal Malkan, known for his astute analyses on malkansview.com, offers his stock recommendations for today's trading ideas: Mphasis and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Share Market Live


Vishal Malkan's first recommendation for today's trading is Mphasis, a company that has recently demonstrated an impressive feat by crossing the crucial threshold of Rs 2,400 after an extended period of consolidation. What makes this stock even more intriguing is the robust momentum it is currently exhibiting in terms of trading volumes.
Malkan suggests a strategic buying approach for Mphasis. To mitigate risks, he recommends setting a stop loss at Rs 2,390. On the upside, the target price set by Malkan for Mphasis is Rs 2,500. This target is projected to be achieved within the next couple of trading sessions.
Over the last month, the stock has exhibited remarkable growth, clocking in a gain of over 7 percent.
Read Here | Big Development in PNB Housing: Rs 784 crore loan recovery sends stock higher by 8%
The second recommendation put forth by Vishal Malkan focuses on Indiabulls Housing Finance, a company that is currently showing promising signs in the market. This stock's performance is closely tied to the critical price level of Rs 155. Sustaining above this level, especially with substantial trading volumes, is regarded as a strong buy signal.
Malkan's recommended approach involves initiating a buy position for Indiabulls Housing Finance, with a strategically placed stop loss at Rs 152. As for the potential gains, Malkan envisions two target prices: Rs 165 and Rs 170. These targets are expected to materialise within the next few trading sessions.
Over the past month, the stock has showcased an impressive growth rate of more than 30 percent.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Follow our live blog for more stock market updates
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Stocks to buyTop stock picks

Recommended Articles

View All
This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Tata group company stock hits record high — do you own?

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Tata group company stock hits record high — do you own?

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade near flatline; financial gains, oil shares drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade near flatline; financial gains, oil shares drag

Aug 24, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Top pharma stocks to buy: Analysts say this sector is back on growth track, share preferred picks

Top pharma stocks to buy: Analysts say this sector is back on growth track, share preferred picks

Aug 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X