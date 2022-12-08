It is important to classify stocks as consistent and volatile because not everything is cyclical, Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman, and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Thursday.

“Predictable companies are companies whose earnings - since stocks are slaves of earnings power - are consistent in the sense that year after year either it is same or a little higher,” he told CNBC-TV18.

In terms of earnings, he believes HDFC Bank is the epitome of consistency and it is nearly impossible for any company to replicate the consistency of the private lender. “What the bank has delivered in the last 25 years is almost impossible. Of course, nothing is impossible if somebody breaks it, but this one has created that consistency,” he said.

Agrawal’s remarks came after Motilal Oswal Financial Services released its 27th annual wealth creation study that explains new ways to identify winning stocks.

He noted that many good companies saw a fall in earnings during the COVID-19 pandemic but its earnings can be predicted if the character is consistent. For that, demand has to be predictable for a company to be consistent.

Citing examples he said FMCG companies that cater to day-to-day demands are very consistent while on the other hand, oil marketing companies (OMCs) see government intervention, which leads to volatility.

