Motilal Oswal's multi-cap fund rose 6.5% in last one year. It is betting on these stocks now
Updated : October 03, 2019 01:49 PM IST
Since its inception on January 31, 2016, the fund has risen over 50 percent, in line with gains in Nifty and Sensex during this period.
40-50 percent of the fund is allocated to large-cap stocks while 50-60 percent is dedicated to mid-caps.
The brokerage recommends stocks with an FY19-FY21 EPS growth estimate of 25.9 percent.
