Motilal Oswal's multi-cap fund rose 6.5% in last one year. It is betting on these stocks now

Motilal Oswal's multi-cap fund has outperformed the benchmark indices for the past one year. The fund rose 6.5 percent in the last one year as compared to a 5 percent rise in the Nifty.

Since its inception on January 31, 2016, the fund has risen over 50 percent, in line with gains in Nifty and Sensex during this period. However, its return for the last six months has been 3.7 percent negative, out of which, 1.4 percent was lost in the last three months.

40-50 percent of the fund is allocated to large-cap stocks while 50-60 percent is dedicated to mid-caps. KEI Industries, CDSL, DCB Bank, Page Industries, and Maruti Suzuki have been the recent exits from the fund.

As of September 30, the portfolio includes 12 stocks — Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, L&T, UltraTech Cement, ABFRL, HDFC Standard Life, Indian Hotels, Marico, Tech Mahindra, and United Spirits.

Among these, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, L&T, and UltraTech have been given 10 percent weightage each, while the rest have a 5 percent weightage.

Top stock recommendations

The brokerage recommends stocks with an FY19-FY21 EPS growth estimate of 25.9 percent. It is bullish on Axis Bank as it expects its loan growth to revert back to healthy levels as Tier 1 capitalisation at 12.5 percent and warrant conversion should provide enough capital for growth.

For HDFC Bank, PAT growth is estimated at 20 percent over FY19-21, MOSL said. Despite pricing pressure, NIMs moderation is expected to be limited due to the high CASA ratio, the benefit of a high share of fixed-rate retail loans and likelihood of a rise in high-yielding retail loan contributions within retail, the brokerage added.

The report also noted that growth in HDFC over the last two years was driven by volumes rather than value, which is positive. It expects this trend to continue, especially given the strong macro tailwinds in the lower-ticket size segment.

For HUL, it said that the macroeconomic indicators are pointing toward some pressure on near-term market growth. Nevertheless, HUL appears confident of performing well even in a relatively difficult environment. Further new launch momentum remains strong, MOSL stated.

Meanwhile, L&T’s conscious efforts to bag orders with better margin profile, and cost control measures should ensure margin improvement going ahead, the brokerage explained. It has guided to a 10-12 percent order growth in FY20, revenue growth of 12-15 percent and margin improvement of 25 bps YoY, it further added.

For UltraTech Cement, the brokerage believes that the acquisition of Binani’s asset by Ultratech is attractive as it provides scope for further brownfield expansion by 4-5 mt and that this has provided it significant pricing power, particularly in Central and West India where it will have around 40 percent market share once the Century acquisition is completed.