Motilal Oswal raises target price on ONGC, Oil India; here's why

The big overnight headline globally has been crude prices, so there is definitely going to be an impact that crude would have on several sectors.

It will have impact across the value chain in oil and gas sector. Starting with the upstream companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India, it is positive. So Motilal Oswal believes that ONGC and Oil India will benefit from the rise in crude oil prices. USD 5 per barrel increase in brent crude oil prices will increase FY23 EPS for ONGC by 7 percent and for Oil India by 12 percent.

The firm has raised its target price on ONGC to Rs 210 per share versus Rs 195 earlier and for Oil India, the target price has been raised to Rs 320 from Rs 315.

Even GAIL is positively impacted by rise in crude oil prices because it is positive for their downstream businesses and the gas trading business as well.

For oil marketing companies (OMCs), on the flip side, it is a negative because higher crude oil prices will increase OMCs’ marketing margins and also raise working capital needs.

