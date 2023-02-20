English
Strength of corporate earnings dissipating as pain in broader market far higher: MOFSL
Feb 20, 2023

Strength of corporate earnings dissipating as pain in broader market far higher: MOFSL

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Feb 20, 2023
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gautam Duggad, Head of Research-Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the earnings strength that was seen in 2021 and 2022 has started to come off and it’s particularly evident in the broader markets, where the pain is far higher.

The earnings season for the December quarter has ended and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has put out a comprehensive review of the 222 companies they cover their one-sentence heading is that corporate profitability moderated in the earnings quarter gone by and it dragged down largely by metals and oil and gas - that is basically globally facing commodities; consumer also has been a disappointment, but what has worked in favour of the Nifty and Motilal Oswal universe have been banking and auto.

He said, “The strength in the earnings that we had seen throughout 2021-2022, some part of that has started dissipating beginning of FY23. And it is not reflected in the Nifty numbers because Nifty sometimes tend to hide a lot of things.”
Also Read | Motilal Oswal trims Nifty 50 earnings estimates after modest quarter, keeps next year estimates intact
In the MOFSL coverage universe, earnings growth was flat versus an estimate of 8 percent growth. Furthermore, the growth seen in Nifty earnings is very narrow, indicating that the overall market is not performing as well as expected. However, there are some sectors that are performing better than others.
One such sector is the auto industry. Duggad pointed out that autos have seen earnings upgrades in Q3 after going through a 5-year down cycle. The auto industry has been a positive revelation for the market, although consumption has been a bit of a concern.
The overall picture when it comes to earnings is mixed and slightly concerning. For example, commodity earnings have completely collapsed. However, Nifty earnings without commodities are up 30 percent this year, which is a positive sign.
Also Read | Editors Roundtable: 56% of Nifty50 cos see earnings downgrades in third quarter of FY23
Overall, investors need to keep a close eye on the Indian market and the various sectors within it. As the analysis shows, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to investing in India, and careful consideration must be given to each sector's unique challenges and opportunities.
