Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘buy’ rating for financing company Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, citing healthy growth trajectory and impressive asset quality as the key triggers. The broking firm has set a price target of Rs 640 for the stock.

The note by the brokerage said that that contrary to its expectations, the company has seen a quick turnaround in growth and its asset quality. “The company is well-diversified across product segments as well as geographies,” states Motilal Oswal.

It expects the assets under management (AUM) growth to decline to 10 percent year-on-year in FY22, but states that it will improve to mid-teens from FY23