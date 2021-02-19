Motilal Oswal list top large and mid cap ideas post December quarter earnings Updated : February 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST Metals, oil & gas, and autos accounted for 72 percent of the incremental YoY profit-accretion in the quarter, MOSL said. It further noted that earnings growth and upgrades have been broad-based as all mainstream sectors have beaten our expectations. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply