Motilal Oswal Financial highlights India as a premier market for investment gains

In the recently concluded Q1FY24 earnings reporting period, Nifty's earnings per share (EPS) experienced a growth of 32 percent, surpassing the anticipated 25 percent increase. Concurrently, for the 231 companies monitored by Motilal Oswal, their EPS witnessed a 52 percent expansion, outperforming the projected 49 percent rise. These findings are sourced from the results wrap provided by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL).

The report indicates that Nifty is trading 8 percent below its historical average, leading the company to hold an overweight stance on financials, consumer goods, and the automobile sector. Of greater significance, MOFSL is commencing its Annual Global Investor Conference on Monday, August 21, which will extend for a duration of four days.

In an interview on CNBC-TV18, Sachin Shahane, the Head of Sales-Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, provided his valuable perspective on the market dynamics. Shahane asserted that any potential market correction should be viewed as an opportunity to purchase assets.

Shahane's assertion also aligns with the belief that India's market offers impressive capital returns. India, as a growing economy and a hub of diverse investment opportunities, is known for its potential to deliver favourable returns on investments.

Notably, over the past five years, there has been a significant shift in the ownership of the Indian market. Rajat Rajgarhia, the Managing Director and CEO of Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out that ownership has transitioned from offshore investors to domestic ones.

While talking about the conference, Rajgarhia said that the approach of investors in the market is currently at an all-time high. This surge in investor enthusiasm can be attributed to several factors, including the evolving economic landscape, and changing global dynamics.

“This is the 19th year of the conference and in 19 years we have seen all cycles of the market, but its good to host an event when not just the market but the overall sentiments, the economy, the political goodwill and the approach of investors from all segments are at their high right now,” said Rajgarhia.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video