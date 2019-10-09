#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Motilal Oswal expects tepid and uneventful Q2 earnings. These are the brokerage’s top picks

Updated : October 09, 2019 11:26 AM IST

According to the brokerage, the second-quarter earnings season will be more of the same – tepid and uneventful.
Markets have remained weak in Q2FY20, despite the sharp bounce back post-tax cut with Sensex down over 2.5 percent for the quarter.
Motilal Oswal maintains an 'overweight' stance on financials owing to expectations of asset quality normalisation over the next two years.
Motilal Oswal expects tepid and uneventful Q2 earnings. These are the brokerage’s top picks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV