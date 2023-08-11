Motilal Oswal anticipates 17% CAGR over next two years for Nifty

As the markets inch closer to all-time highs with a margin of less than 3 percent, and as the earnings season draws to a close, CNBC-TV18 engaged in a conversation with Gautam Duggad, the Head of Research at Motilal Oswal. The discussion encompassed strategies for navigating the current state of the Nifty, an evaluation of prevailing valuations, and an exploration of India's standing as a favored prospect within the emerging market landscape.

According to Duggad, the projected trajectory for the Nifty index over the next couple of years forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 17 percent. In FY24, Motilal Oswal is expecting a 20 percent earnings CAGR and in FY25, about 15 percent growth,

"So that basically sums up 16-17 percent growth, it will be led by two-three very important domestic cyclical sectors such as financials, auto, consumer pharma, and IT," he noted.

Duggad said, "While markets are at an all-time high, the corporate earnings are also at an all-time high, and the GDP is at a new high. And the next two years also we are looking at around 15-16 percent kind of corporate earnings CAGR."

So while markets have done well, it's led by earnings and valuations, he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video