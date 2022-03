Motherson Sumi Wiring India listed on BSE, NSE

Motherson Group on Monday announced that it has listed Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The company was formed when the domestic wiring harness business was demerged from Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL). The demerger came into effect from January 5, 2022.

"This is a very important day for all of us at Motherson. Our wiring harness business in India is the foundation on which the group was built over the years and Motherson Sumi Wiring India will continue to strengthen the capabilities further," MSWIL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a statement.

With the listing and trading of MSWIL shares, the group reorganization initiated in July 2020, is now completed, and Motherson now has two publicly listed companies, Sehgal added.

The Noida-headquartered company is a leading player in the manufacturing of wiring harnesses, harness components, and other electric wires.

