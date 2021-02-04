Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

MOSL Model Portfolio: Here's a list of top largecap and midcap stock ideas post Budget

Updated : February 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST

MOSL believes that once the fine-print is absorbed, the market focus would return to the fundamentals, which is corporate earnings growth.
The brokerage also came out with a list of its top stock picks post the budget announcement.
In its recent model portfolio revision, MOSL doubled its weights in Cement and added several cyclical plays from Auto/Metals
MOSL Model Portfolio: Here's a list of top largecap and midcap stock ideas post Budget

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Will see 15-20% growth in Q4, cross Rs 1,000 cr revenue in 2 years: Butterfly Gandhimathi

Will see 15-20% growth in Q4, cross Rs 1,000 cr revenue in 2 years: Butterfly Gandhimathi

World Cancer Day: 1 in 10 Indians may have cancer in lifetime, says WHO

World Cancer Day: 1 in 10 Indians may have cancer in lifetime, says WHO

Treat as representation PIL to include legal fraternity in phase-1 of COVID-19 vaccination: HC

Treat as representation PIL to include legal fraternity in phase-1 of COVID-19 vaccination: HC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement