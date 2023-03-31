Morgan Stanley upgrades India to equalweight on narrowing valuation premium

Among other Emerging Market Economies, the firm is overweight on China, Korea, and Taiwan.
Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to equal-weight from the earlier rating of underweight due to a narrowing valuation premium and a resilient economy.
The brokerage said that it is bullish on India's structural growth outlook and that growth will be driven by a digital infrastructure-empowered lending boom, demographics, domestic demand and improving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
Morgan Stanley noted that India has underperformed since October last year and that the valuation premium to Emerging Markets has narrowed significantly. The premium of MSCI India's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to MSCI EM has narrowed from its peak of around 160 percent to just around 100 percent.
Indian equities have not had a good start to the year. Gains over the last few sessions have managed to narrow the losses, but the Nifty 50 index is still down 5 percent this year.
Among other Emerging Market Economies, the firm is overweight on China, Korea, and Taiwan. The brokerage said that the financial contagion from the fallout in US banks will be limited across Asia and that the sector has relatively strong liquidity and capital positions.
The brokerage intends to focus on the financials and consumer discretionary sectors in India. It has upgraded the consumer discretionary space to overweight from equalweight earlier. It has also turned constructive on healthcare, upgrading the sector to equalweight from underweight earlier.
Morgan Stanley in its note further said that the uptrend in the economy will stimulate consumer spending and that the discretionary space will benefit from higher income and abating inflation.
